Tomer Shiran

Tomer Shiran

Guest Writer
Co-Founder and CEO, Dremio

Tomer Shiran is co-founder and CEO of Dremio. Previously, he headed the product management team at MapR and was responsible for product strategy, road map and requirements. Prior to  MapR, Shiran held numerous product management and engineering roles at IBM and Microsoft, most recently as the product manager for Microsoft Internet Security  and Acceleration Server (now Microsoft Forefront). He is the founder of two websites that have served millions of users, and received coverage in prestigious publications such as the New York Times, USA Today and the Times of London. He holds an MS in Computer Engineering from Carnegie Mellon University and a BS in Computer Science from Technion - Israel Institute of Technology and is the author of five US patents.

More From Tomer Shiran

Rethinking Sales and Marketing in the 'Post-Truth' Era
Truth

Rethinking Sales and Marketing in the 'Post-Truth' Era

In the Post-Truth Era, you might be wondering, "Will I need to be even more liberal in my treatment of 'the truth' to compete?"
6 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.