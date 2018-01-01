Guest Writer

Co-Founder and CEO, Dremio

Tomer Shiran is co-founder and CEO of Dremio. Previously, he headed the product management team at MapR and was responsible for product strategy, road map and requirements. Prior to MapR, Shiran held numerous product management and engineering roles at IBM and Microsoft, most recently as the product manager for Microsoft Internet Security and Acceleration Server (now Microsoft Forefront). He is the founder of two websites that have served millions of users, and received coverage in prestigious publications such as the New York Times, USA Today and the Times of London. He holds an MS in Computer Engineering from Carnegie Mellon University and a BS in Computer Science from Technion - Israel Institute of Technology and is the author of five US patents.