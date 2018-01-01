Tracy Byrnes

Sports
What One CEO Learned From His Old Coach, Tom Izzo
Former Michigan State University guard Mat Ishbia runs United Wholesale Mortgage like a basketball team.
Shipping
How Technology is Infiltrating the Old-School Shipping Industry
Haven and CEO Matt Tillman have helped bring one of the world's oldest trades into the 21st century.
Business Plans
Why You Should Create a Monthly Business Plan
You wouldn't ever get on a plane with a pilot who doesn't have a flight plan, so how can you go to work without a business plan?
Strategy
Why You Should Make What You Sell
Retail giants eliminate middlemen at every possible step, and small businesses have the opportunity to do the same.
Retirement
Get Your 401(k) Fees Down Because Your Employees Deserve Better
A half-percentage point in fees seems a niggling matter, until you do the numbers.
Toxic People
Don't Keep a Client Who Disrespects Your People
Some clients aren't worth the money they're paying you.
Disruption
Why You Should Disrupt Your Own Business
Change has always been part of business, it just happens faster now.
Hiring
How to Hire Efficiently and Find the Right People
Hiring and training is a huge expense. Avoid wasting time and money with these tips.
Leadership
The Responsibility of a True Leader Is to Be a Great Coach
You're not giving up your vision, you're trusting your executive team to execute it.
Social Media
Maximize Your Returns With Social Media Targeting
Social media can be overwhelming, but it also can be an efficient way to attract new customers.
Entrepreneurship
Anthony Scaramucci Wants to Have an Honest Conversation About Entrepreneurship
No entrepreneur is an island, says the organizer of the SALT conference. Peer networking is key. So is mentor-ship -- as well as a lessening of that odious U.S. tax code.
Ready for Anything
Why You Need to Set Sales Goals
Whether you're a doctor, a retail specialist or an accountant, you need a business plan with sales goals.
ROI
Do You Know Your Client's ROI?
Jordan Zimmerman addresses why it is important to set a 'return on investment.'
Retail Businesses
Simple Is the Only Solution for Retailers
Every entrepreneur has the same question: How do I get new clients?
Marketing to Millennials
FlockU if You Haven't Figured Out How to Market to Millennials
A site for college kids by college kids should be an advertisers dream come true.