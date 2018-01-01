Troy Moreland

Guest Writer
Co-Founder and CTO of Identity Automation
Troy Moreland is the co-founder and CTO of Identity Automation. He has more than 20 years of experience, including leading efforts to select, design and deploy one of the first commercially successful identity management implementations in the U.S. Since founding Identity Automation, Moreland has designed and implemented identity management solutions for hundreds of organizations.
 

More From Troy Moreland

Identify and Stop Rogue Employees Before They Become a Security Threat
Security

There are three types of rogue employees: The Innovative, The Bad and The Lazy. Here's how you can identify and stop them in their tracks.
4 min read
