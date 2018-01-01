Upasna Dash

Founder & CEO, Jajabor Brand Consultancy

Founder & CEO , Jajabor Brand Consultancy -A brand & Communications Strategy Consultancy working with platforms & businesses across PR & Brand Strategy. A PR & Brand Strategy expert with over 10 years of experience having worked with Google , Coca-Cola, Microsoft Mobiles and a host of dynamic startups & VC's across India , Silicon Valley & Singapore . Client portfolio across the years includes OYO , Inshorts, Bluestacks, Burberry, Jimmy Choo,The Wedding Brigade amongst others.Currently running a strategic communications consultancy working with brands , public policy initiatives & platforms for impact driven communication.Also, the helm of the New Delhi Hub of The Global Shapers Community (an initiative of the World Economic Forum).