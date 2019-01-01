My Queue

Vidhya Iyer

Vidhya Iyer

Screenwriter at Meyer Management

About Vidhya Iyer

Vidhya Iyer is a screenwriter based in LA. Born and raised in Nigeria, she moved to Chennai, India at the age of 12 where she lived without any adult supervision. After pursuing a degree in Computer Science and Engineering from College of Engineering Guindy she made the transition into her true passion of screenwriting. Vidhya has written for popular TV series and movies like Mira: Royal Detective, Little Voice, Wedlocked, Raksha and Kanya amongst others.

How to Pursue Your Dream of a Creative Job
Inspiration

How to Pursue Your Dream of a Creative Job

Try not to drown and rise up! Give yourself pep talks and continue working on your writing until you finally get a YES
5 min read