My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Viga Interactive

Viga Interactive

Brand Publisher

About Viga Interactive

At Viga Interactive, we build future businesses through research driven insights. We consult with businesses to help validate their ideas, design better digital products and ensure their customers are satisfied. Through our research we gain insights into the users' feelings, motivations, challenges, expectations and mental models when interacting with our clients digital product. We use this research to inform and validate every step of the solution design to create an experience that users will interact with seamlessly.

More From Viga Interactive

Customers Are The Heart Of Innovative Businesses
Company Post South Africa

Customers Are The Heart Of Innovative Businesses

Keep your customer at the heart of your business.
3 min read