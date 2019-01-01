About Viga Interactive
At Viga Interactive, we build future businesses through research driven insights. We consult with businesses to help validate their ideas, design better digital products and ensure their customers are satisfied. Through our research we gain insights into the users' feelings, motivations, challenges, expectations and mental models when interacting with our clients digital product. We use this research to inform and validate every step of the solution design to create an experience that users will interact with seamlessly.
