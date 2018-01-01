Vikas Parasrampuria

Guest Writer

Founder & CEO, Voler Cars

First generation entrepreneur, Vikas Parasrampuria is the Founder and CEO of Voler Cars, a professionally managed organization providing conveyance and travel solutions. A young student of business turned entrepreneur, prior to this Vikas has worked with transport organizations and cab service providers for 3 years. He started his career as a General Manager at Calcutta Services where he worked for 5 years. Committed to provide quality services to its clients and their guests, Vikas Parasrampuria was appointed as the Executive Director of Voler (erstwhile Jamuna Travels) in February 2010. He has also worked at VAP Technology Private limited, Kolkata based comprehensive business solutions provider as the Director for over four years. Vikas has a MBA degree in Finance from IBS Hyderabad. He has a Master’s in Aptitude from TCC Management systems. He has completed his graduation from Calcutta University with a degree in Bachelor of Commerce (Accounting and Finance).