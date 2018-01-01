Guest Writer

CEO & Founding Partner, Mydentist

Vikram Vora, CEO and Founding Partner of Mydentist started his career with Lion Bridge Capital as a project manager, he moved on to ICICI Bank ( India’s largest private sector bank) as a knowledge management executive, worked with his father’s firm before starting ‘MyDentist’.

Today, Vikram is amongst the few early stage entrepreneurs who have managed to raise Series C funding in less than 5 years of existence of their business. Vikram has done his management studies from Narsee Monjee Institute of Management Studies and his engineering from D.J Sanghvi College of Engineering. He brings a strong business perspective to a team which is led by a group of highly qualifies dentists.