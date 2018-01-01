Guest Writer

Managing Partner, Maheshwari and Co. Law firm.

Vipul Maheshwari has been practicing since 1992 in various areas of law with specialization in Corporate Laws, Joint Ventures & Strategic Alliance, Capital Markets, Merger & Acquisitions and Corporate Restructuring. He has been advising various foreign companies including the largest Company of architects, designers and engineers in Europe having its offices at UK, Ireland, Netherlands and UAE, in establishing their business into India.