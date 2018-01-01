Vivek Srinivasan

Vivek Srinivasan

Guest Writer
Managing Director, VS Prudence Advisors
Vivek Srinivasan is a Startup Mentor who works extensively with early stage start-ups.

More From Vivek Srinivasan

How Will India Ever Move Towards Being a Digital Economy When it Continues To Ignore it's Billions?
demonetization

How many applications do you use that have a non-English version?
5 min read
10 Things to Remember When Starting Up
Starting a Business

Not to miss these.
5 min read
Why are food delivery businesses so troubled?
online food delivery

Why is it that all the guys in the food delivery business seem to be experiencing problems?
4 min read
Markets are different; just like people
Marketing

Important to have patience and plan for the long term in order to build a business in India.
4 min read
Valuing things that cannot be measured
Value

Define what success as a business means to you and pursue it.
3 min read
Imposter Syndrome is about having achieved potential
Self Improvement

If you feel like an imposter, the most important question to ask yourself is: Are you doing what you are supposed to do?
3 min read
Don't detest failure, embrace it
Success and Failures

As much as we enjoy talking about successes and failures we do not have the ability to accurately define success and failure.
3 min read
The Value of Thought
creative thinking

If you have some of the best people working for you, it is absolutely imperative that you give them time to think.
4 min read
A rollercoaster ride of profit and loss
Startup Tips

No matter what kind of company you build, the company has to be able to generate a profit eventually, and that alone is the sign of true success.
10 min read
Recruiting resourceful people key to building successful startup
recuiting

So who are you recruiting?
4 min read
Knowledge kills Imagination while Ignorance flames it
Entrepreneur Mindset

The next time you come up against a problem; don't kill yourself researching the problem, kill yourself finding a solution.
6 min read
Are you selling to the Brain, Heart or Ego? Follow 3 simple rules to garner maximum sales
Selling

The key is to find the approach that works and to balance it with the needs of the market.
5 min read
Uncertainty behind Success: Even the Goliaths are unsure!
Success

Success is about being able to push past the doubt. A true entrepreneur is one who works towards eliminating the source of the uncertainty.
3 min read
Investors are Infallible. Or are they?
Entrepreneur Mindset

The key to all entrepreneurial success is - Conviction and belief in the ideas.
3 min read
