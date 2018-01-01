Guest Writer

Wassim Mourtada is the founder and Managing Director of CrystalPoint Partners, an investment firm specializing in esoteric, special situation and alternative investments. In this role, he is Chairman of Envision ALR, specializing in the commercialization of technologies in regenerative medicine, synthetic biology and nanotechnology and is Chairman of the Pakistan Energy & Resources Company. He has been involved in direct venture capital investments in biotech, alternative energy, semiconductors and the Internet, and has successfully assisted major Silicon Valley funds raise capital from sovereign wealth funds, advising governments on three continents on VC and cluster development activity.

Previously, he was Associate Director of the University of Michigan's Center for Venture Capital and Private Equity Finance. Mourtada has also chaired and spoken at a number of international conferences such as the inaugural Research Commercialization Conference and BIO, and published policy papers for the U.S. Federal Reserve Bank and the Government of France and by Euromoney in the seminal Financing Spinouts, among others.