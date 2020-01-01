William Chappell is the Chief Financial Officer and Executive Vice President of Technology and Entrepreneurship at Dubai Silicon Oasis Authority. He has been CFO since 2005 and has overseen the Authority’s technology ecosystem activities since 2011. With 27 years of financial experience, William’s previous roles include spending six years working with companies in Silicon Valley for Price Waterhouse Coopers (PWC), and later becoming CFO of Trikon Technologies, a NASDAQ-listed semiconductor equipment company. He holds a BSc in chemistry from the University of Leeds.