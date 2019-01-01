About Wits Commercial Enterprise
WITS Enterprise delivers a range of strategic services focused on marketing and commercialising WITS University’s research, intellectual capital and innovations. Owned by the University of the Witwatersrand, our company comprises of three specialist units providing dedicated programmes and solutions that are aligned with our objective to broaden and deepen the University’s impact. These are Innovation Support, Research Support and Short Courses.
Location Johannesburg, Gauteng
More From Wits Commercial Enterprise
Company Post South Africa
Have You Booked Your Seat For The B-BBEE Management Development Programme?
The dti, Unisa School of Business Leadership and the University of the Witwatersrand have partnered to create a learning programme that equips managers to meet their goals.