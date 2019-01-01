About Workforce Staffing
Workforce Staffing is a market leader in the Staffing and Recruitment industry, offering our clients a legally compliant, fully managed solution covering all sectors and levels of staff and labour. Our services extend beyond providing staff to offering turnkey, tailor-made outsourcing solutions, including all aspects of human capital management such as payroll, industrial relations, human resources, employee benefits, training and employee healthcare. We are committed to transformation, skills development and job creation, reflected in our level three BBBE-EE rating. Workforce Staffing is a subsidiary of Workforce Holdings Ltd, a JSE alternative exchange listed company with 45 years of experience in the Temporary Employment Services Industry.
