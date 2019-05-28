My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Yasir Wani

Yasir Wani

Product Analytics Specialist

More From Yasir Wani

Big Data Analytics: Use Cases in Developing Countries
Technology

Big Data Analytics: Use Cases in Developing Countries

Machine learning based models ensure governance, risk mitigation, quality service, automated and intelligent controls to enable retail and BFSI businesses to save up to 30per cent on the energy bills
7 min read