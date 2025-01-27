The Department of Government Efficiency is hiring U.S. citizens to help cut spending and headcounts in the federal government.

If you are a "world-class" technology professional in need of a gig, the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) wants you to join their team.

Cheekily named after Elon Musk's favorite crypto meme coin, Dogecoin, DOGE originally was not an official government department. But an executive order signed by President Trump last week says that DOGE is, in fact, inside the White House and that the existing U.S. Digital Service — which helps with tech for government websites — would be renamed the U.S. DOGE Service.

Following Trump's election victory in November, Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy (who has since left the agency) described the agency's goals in an opinion piece published by the Wall Street Journal: "President Trump has asked the two of us to lead a newly formed Department of Government Efficiency, or DOGE, to cut the federal government down to size." The piece continued, "We are assisting the Trump transition team to identify and hire a lean team of small-government crusaders, including some of the sharpest technical and legal minds in America."

And now the call to hire for these crusades is officially out.

In a tweet posted on Sunday, DOGE's official X profile wrote, "The DOGE Team is looking for world-class talent to work long hours identifying/eliminating waste, fraud, and abuse. These are full-time, salaried positions for software engineers, InfoSec engineers, financial analysts, HR professionals, and, in general, all competent/caring people. Apply here! http://join.doge.gov."

The application is relatively simple, asking for basic contact information and "up to three bullets showing exceptional ability."

Applicants are also asked to attach a resume and to click a box that reads, "I acknowledge that this role is an in-office, full-time opportunity located in Washington, DC. US Citizens only."