Elon Musk's DOGE Is Hiring People Eager to 'Work Long Hours' to Eliminate 'Waste, Fraud and Abuse' in the Government. Here's How to Apply. The Department of Government Efficiency is hiring U.S. citizens to help cut spending and headcounts in the federal government.

By David James

If you are a "world-class" technology professional in need of a gig, the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) wants you to join their team.

Cheekily named after Elon Musk's favorite crypto meme coin, Dogecoin, DOGE originally was not an official government department. But an executive order signed by President Trump last week says that DOGE is, in fact, inside the White House and that the existing U.S. Digital Service — which helps with tech for government websites — would be renamed the U.S. DOGE Service.

Following Trump's election victory in November, Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy (who has since left the agency) described the agency's goals in an opinion piece published by the Wall Street Journal: "President Trump has asked the two of us to lead a newly formed Department of Government Efficiency, or DOGE, to cut the federal government down to size." The piece continued, "We are assisting the Trump transition team to identify and hire a lean team of small-government crusaders, including some of the sharpest technical and legal minds in America."

Related: Want to Work for DOGE? Elon Musk Is Looking for 'Super High-IQ' Hires — But There's a Catch

And now the call to hire for these crusades is officially out.

In a tweet posted on Sunday, DOGE's official X profile wrote, "The DOGE Team is looking for world-class talent to work long hours identifying/eliminating waste, fraud, and abuse. These are full-time, salaried positions for software engineers, InfoSec engineers, financial analysts, HR professionals, and, in general, all competent/caring people. Apply here! http://join.doge.gov."

The application is relatively simple, asking for basic contact information and "up to three bullets showing exceptional ability."

Applicants are also asked to attach a resume and to click a box that reads, "I acknowledge that this role is an in-office, full-time opportunity located in Washington, DC. US Citizens only."

David James

Entrepreneur Staff

Staff writer

Want to be an Entrepreneur Leadership Network contributor? Apply now to join.

Editor's Pick

Most Popular

See all
Innovation

5 Ways to Improve Your Chances of Getting Patents

Turning innovation into patents? It can be an uphill battle. Check out these five effective strategies to improve your odds of success!

By Thomas Franklin
Business News

'Everyone Can Profit From It': What Is DeepSeek? China's 'Cheap' to Make AI Chatbot Climbs to the Top of Apple, Google U.S. App Stores

DeepSeek researchers claim it was developed for less than $6 million, a contrast to the $100 million it takes U.S. tech startups to create AI.

By Sherin Shibu
Franchise

Setting the Standard — When Disaster Strikes, This Top Franchise Is Making a Difference

Servpro's success is built on a foundation of expertise, technology, and a commitment to helping franchisees thrive.

By Carl Stoffers
Leadership

Strong Leaders Thrive in Complexity — Here Are 5 Leadership Level-Ups for 2025

Leadership isn't static. It's a journey of continual learning and evolution. Here are some lessons for leaders this year.

By Trey Porter
Business Ideas

70 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2025

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2025.

By Eve Gumpel
Branding

How to Build a Strong Brand Identity for Your Early-Stage Startup

Branding might not be your first priority, but neglecting it can hurt your startup. A strong brand identity early on sets the stage for marketing success.

By Jessica Wong