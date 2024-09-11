Get All Access for $5/mo

The Inflation Report Dashes Hopes of a Jumbo Rate Cut Next Week The chance of a 50-basis-point cut by the Fed this month has likely been erased.

By Madison Hoff

Key Takeaways

  • Headline inflation cooled as expected in August, rising 2.5% from a year ago.
  • But core inflation came in hotter than expected, driven by housing costs.
  • The surprise core increase likely erases chances of a 50-basis-point cut by the Fed this month.
Spencer Platt | Getty Images via Business Insider
Consumer prices were up 2.5% over the year in August.

This article originally appeared on Business Insider.

Inflation slowed in August in line with expectations.

The consumer price index, published by the Bureau of Labor Statistics, increased 2.5% over the year from August 2023 to this past August, matching the forecast of 2.5% and below July's 2.9% rate.

But the core CPI reading, which excludes volatile food and energy costs, rose unexpectedly to 0.3%, from 0.2% the previous month, driven by higher housing costs.

The new data will factor into the Federal Open Market Committee's interest-rate decision next week, with the hot core figure decreasing the odds of a jumbo 50-basis-point cut.

The CME FedWatch tool — which calculates the market's probabilities for rate cuts of specific sizes — is now assigning just a 15% likelihood to a bigger move, down from where it was after the August jobs report.

"Wednesday's CPI came in as expected giving the Federal Reserve the go ahead to still cut interest rates at the September meeting, albeit by a more shallow 25 basis points," Skyler Weinand, the chief investment officer of Regan Capital, said in commentary. "The Fed wants to finally initiate a rate cutting cycle to get in front of increasing unemployment levels and in order to calm fears that the Fed may already be behind the curve."

The consumer price index increased 0.2% over the month from July to August, the same rise as the consensus expectation of 0.2% and the previous month-over-month increase of 0.2%.

Core CPI increased 3.2% over the year from August 2023 to this past August, matching the forecast of 3.2%, and it was the same rate as in July.

Housing costs continue to be a big factor in overall inflation. Shelter accelerated ever so slightly, rising 5.2% year over year in August, greater than July's 5.1% increase. Shelter rose 0.5% from July to August, following the previous 0.4% month-over-month gain.

Gas and other energy prices have tumbled recently. The energy index fell 4% year over year in August, compared with a 1.1% rise in July. The index fell 0.8% month over month in August after no change in July.

Grocery costs, which have especially hit consumers in their wallets, have begun to level off. The food index rose 0.1% month over month in August after rising by 0.2% in June and July. More specifically, the food-at-home index didn't change over the month after rising 0.1% in July. Food away from home rose slightly faster than previously — with a 0.3% increase in August compared with a 0.2% increase in July.

The food index also increased 2.1% from August 2023 to this past August after increasing 2.2% in July.

Softening but still relatively strong labor-market data will also weigh on the Fed's decision. Data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics out on Friday showed unemployment dropped from 4.3% in July to 4.2% in August, and monthly job growth has cooled during the summer.

"The question will be whether the totality of the data, the evolving outlook, and the balance of risks are consistent with rising confidence on inflation and maintaining a solid labor market," Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said at a July press conference following the FOMC policy interest-rate decision. "If that test is met, a reduction in our policy rate could be on the table as soon as the next meeting in September."

Powell also said during that conference: "We will be data-dependent but not data-point-dependent, so it will not be a question of responding specifically to one or two data releases."

Want to be an Entrepreneur Leadership Network contributor? Apply now to join.

Editor's Pick

Most Popular

See all
By Alina Trigubenko
Starting a Business

How to Find the Right Programmers: A Brief Guideline for Startup Founders

For startup founders under a plethora of challenges like timing, investors and changing market demand, it is extremely hard to hire programmers who can deliver.

By Vasily Voropaev
Business News

An Iconic Brand Is Trying to Change Its Name — and Expand Beyond the Product It Introduced Over a Century Ago

The name change is "subtle-yet-important," says Campbell's CEO.

By Sherin Shibu
Starting a Business

She Started a Business When She Couldn't Satisfy a European Craving in the U.S. — Now It's Making More Than $10 Million This Year

Johanna Hartzheim, co-founder of baked goods subscription company Wildgrain, seized an opportunity to pivot during the pandemic.

By Amanda Breen
Growing a Business

9 Strategies to Sustain and Scale Your Business in Uncertain Times

With the right perspective and focus, you can scale successfully in any economy.

By Sebastian Huelck
Business News

These Are the Top Tech Skills Employers Want the Most, According to a New Examination of 24,000 Job Listings

Some tech skills are more in demand than others. Here are the top 10 that employers are looking for right now.

By Sherin Shibu