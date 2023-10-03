Man Unexpectedly Wins $4 Million Lottery — On a Ticket He Almost Didn't Buy A Michigan resident stumbled upon a life-changing $4 million lottery jackpot when his preferred game was unavailable.

By Madeline Garfinkle

A Michigan resident unexpectedly secured a $4 million lottery windfall — after buying a ticket for a game he didn't initially want to play.

The man, who has chosen to remain anonymous (Michigan is one of eight states that allow winners to be anonymous if they win a certain amount), told Lottery Post, a website with lottery news, that he went to a gas station last month intending to use $50 in winnings from a different game to his preferred game of choice. But when it wasn't available, he selected a $30 ticket from the "Millionaire's Club" scratch-off series. The initial letdown was short-lived after the 54-year-old scratched the chosen ticket and discovered the coveted "$4MIL" notation beneath a winning symbol.

The "Millionaire's Club," launched in February, has yielded over $61 million in prizes for winners, according to the Michigan Lottery, with $96 million in total prizes still up for grabs.

In other lottery news, no one won the Powerball jackpot on Monday, so the prize now stands at $1.2 billion for Wednesday night's drawing, making it the seventh highest jackpot in the game's history.

Related: 'I Am Blessed': Woman Finds $100,000 Forgotten Powerball Ticket While 'Going Through Papers
Madeline Garfinkle

Entrepreneur Staff

News Writer

Madeline Garfinkle is a News Writer at Entrepreneur.com. She is a graduate from Syracuse University, and received an MFA from Columbia University. 

Editor's Pick

Related Topics

News and Trends Lottery

Most Popular

See all
Business News

'It's Getting Worse By the Week': Kevin O'Leary Issues Grave Warning About Commercial Real Estate Industry

The "Shark Tank" star spoke to impending devaluation of stocks in the industry on FOX Business' "Varney & Co."

By Emily Rella
Business News

JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon Says AI 'Is Real' and Will Eliminate the 5-Day Work Week. Here's How His Company's Going All In.

The financial services firm advertised for thousands of AI-related roles earlier this year.

By Amanda Breen
Business Ideas

I've Worked with Oprah Winfrey, Richard Branson and Jeff Skoll. Here are 3 Simple Ways They Supercharge Their Success

I was humbled and lucky to learn from these well-known business leaders, but a mentor doesn't have to be famous to offer good advice. In my experience, successful entrepreneurs are happy to make time for people trying to turn their visions into reality.

By Craig Kielburger
Living

How to Improve Work-Life Balance and Productivity While Working Remotely

How to maintain a proper work-life balance and increase productivity while working from home.

By David N. Peterson
Leadership

How to Create A Video-Based Employee Onboarding Program To Maximize New Hire Productivity

This article covers how startups CEOs and hiring managers can create a flexible, video-based onboarding process to maximize new hire ramp and productivity.

By Dr Alex Young
Business News

Marketing Company Sues Elon Musk's X Corp for Twitter Rebrand That Caused 'Serious Irreparable Harm' to Its Business

X Social Media claims that X Corp's rebrand has caused consumer confusion and harmed its brand, which has used "X" in its name since 2016.

By Madeline Garfinkle