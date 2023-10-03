A Michigan resident unexpectedly secured a $4 million lottery windfall — after buying a ticket for a game he didn't initially want to play.

The man, who has chosen to remain anonymous (Michigan is one of eight states that allow winners to be anonymous if they win a certain amount), told Lottery Post, a website with lottery news, that he went to a gas station last month intending to use $50 in winnings from a different game to his preferred game of choice. But when it wasn't available, he selected a $30 ticket from the "Millionaire's Club" scratch-off series. The initial letdown was short-lived after the 54-year-old scratched the chosen ticket and discovered the coveted "$4MIL" notation beneath a winning symbol.

The "Millionaire's Club," launched in February, has yielded over $61 million in prizes for winners, according to the Michigan Lottery, with $96 million in total prizes still up for grabs.

In other lottery news, no one won the Powerball jackpot on Monday, so the prize now stands at $1.2 billion for Wednesday night's drawing, making it the seventh highest jackpot in the game's history.

