The price hikes are Spotify's second in a year after keeping individual subscriptions at $9.99 for over a decade, from its launch in the U.S. in 2011 to 2023.

Only students who pay a discounted monthly fee are exempt from Spotify's most recent price hikes.

Spotify officially confirmed on Monday that it is raising monthly subscription prices for almost all paying customers in the U.S. next month.

"So that we can continue to invest in and innovate on our product features and bring users the best experience, we occasionally update our prices," the company explained.

Individual plans are going up by about 10% in July, from $10.99 to $11.99, while Duo and Family plans will increase by $2 and $3 respectively to $16.99 and $19.99.

The premium student plan, which university students can enroll in for up to four years, will stay $5.99 monthly.

A Spotify Premium logo and a smartphone with the Spotify homepage. (Photo Illustration by Mateusz Slodkowski/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

The price increases are Spotify's second within a year, after a jump from $9.99 to $10.99 for individual plans last July.

The music streaming giant kept individual subscriptions at $9.99 for over a decade, from its launch in the U.S. in 2011 to 2023.

Paying a subscription fee isn't required to use Spotify; the music streaming service also has a free tier with ads. Spotify recently removed unlimited access to lyrics for free users, further drawing the line between free and premium subscriptions.

Spotify competitor Apple Music has similar prices for students ($5.99) but has not raised individual or family plan prices from $10.99 and $16.99 respectively — which currently makes either plan cheaper than its Spotify equivalent.

Spotify's most recent February earnings show that 236 million of its 602 million users pay to use the music streamer.