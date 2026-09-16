The Average Manager Salary at This Fast Food Chain Is $200,000

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Here’s some news hot off the grill: In-N-Out managers make more than the average California software engineer, accountant or financial adviser. In 2023, the average manager at the company pulled in $180,000 plus profit-sharing. Three years later, that number has climbed to $200,000 a year on average, a spokesperson for In-N-Out confirmed to Inc.

“Our founders, Harry and Esther Snyder, believed not only in taking great care of our customers, but also in taking really great care of our associates,” the spokesperson said. “Their philosophy was to treat associates like family and strive to be an outstanding employer, and paying higher-than-normal wages was one important part of that philosophy.”

Those values still guide the company today under owner and president Lynsi Snyder, with a continued focus on competitive pay, strong benefits, a positive work culture and internal growth opportunities.

The pay is only half the story. The average In-N-Out manager has stayed with the company for more than 15 years, a striking number in an industry where managers typically last just one to two years at a fast-food or quick-service restaurant. The company says that low turnover, across both management and staff, meaningfully strengthens its ability to serve customers consistently well.