Get All Access for $5/mo

AI Startups Raised $50 Billion Last Year, But Some Investors Are Starting to Pass — Here's Why AI can take more than $100 million to develop.

By Sherin Shibu Edited by Melissa Malamut

Key Takeaways

  • The high cost of AI has changed the way some venture capitalists view investing in startups.
  • Leah Solivan has been a VC for eight years and says the cost of building AI products is high.
  • Smaller funds could strategically choose to pass on AI startups because of the steep cost.

As AI technology and programs like ChatGPT evolve, the way venture capitalists think about investing in startups is changing.

Investor Leah Solivan, the founder of freelance marketplace TaskRabbit, which sold to Ikea in 2017, has been working as a venture capitalist for the last eight years. She currently works with startups building AI products as a general partner at early-stage fund Fuel Capital.

The process to build an AI company is "very expensive," she says.

Leah Solivan. (Photo by Chance Yeh/WireImage)

"[AI] is a big game-changing technology, but the costs are still so high to launch something," Solivan told entrepreneur Jeff Berman last week. "Startups need to raise a lot more money to get started right now."

Related: How to Start a Multi-Million Dollar Company, According to an IBM Engineer Turned Founder

AI models can take upwards of $100 million to develop, according to Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei.

Solivan says the cost of AI is changing where a smaller, early-stage fund like Fuel Capital invests. Big industry players like Microsoft and Nvidia, which have invested billions of dollars into AI companies, can afford to invest in expensive AI startups — but smaller, early-stage funds might not see the return on investment they're looking for.

So smaller funds could strategically choose to pass on AI startups because of the steep price, even if those startups are developing cutting-edge technology.

Related: Is the AI Industry Consolidating? Hugging Face CEO Says More AI Entrepreneurs Are Looking to Be Acquired

"It's almost like when we used to look at hardware companies and we were like whoa this is going to take way too much capital, the ROI on our investment, the math just doesn't work for our fund," Solivan explained. "You need really, really deep pockets to be successful. I think it's harder for the small funds to play here."

In 2023, AI was one of the best industries for growth in unicorns, or startups with at least a billion-dollar valuation.

AI was also the sector with the biggest jump in funding last year, with AI startups collectively raising $50 billion, even though the year was tough as a whole for startup fundraising.

Related: ChatGPT Is Writing Lots of Job Applications, But Companies Are Quickly Catching On. Here's How.
Sherin Shibu

Entrepreneur Staff

News Reporter

Sherin Shibu is a business news reporter at Entrepreneur.com. She previously worked for PCMag, Business Insider, The Messenger, and ZDNET as a reporter and copyeditor. Her areas of coverage encompass tech, business, strategy, finance, and even space. She is a Columbia University graduate.

Want to be an Entrepreneur Leadership Network contributor? Apply now to join.

Editor's Pick

Most Popular

See all
Side Hustle

She Started a 'Fun' Side Hustle — Then It Earned $100,000 and Became a Multimillion-Dollar Business: 'Beyond What I Could Ever Have Expected'

Melissa Tavss, founder and CEO of boozy ice cream company Tipsy Scoop, was burnt out from her corporate job — so she revived a family tradition.

By Amanda Breen
Buying / Investing in Business

Be Part of this Founder's Revolutionary Plan to Harvest Energy from the Moon

Invest in Lunar Helium-3 Mining, LLC as they pioneer nuclear fusion power.

By StackCommerce
Business News

Amazon Cloud CEO Predicts a Future Where Most Software Engineers Don't Code — and AI Does It Instead

In a leaked chat, Garman told Amazon employees that in about two years, "it's possible that most developers are not coding."

By Sherin Shibu
Business News

ChatGPT Finally Gives Businesses What They've Been Asking For

A new feature personalizes ChatGPT for every business client.

By Sherin Shibu
By Sherin Shibu
Business News

U.S. Added 818,000 Fewer Jobs Than Reported. Here's What That Could Mean for the Fed's Plan to Cut Interest Rates.

Job growth figures across multiple sectors saw significant downward revisions.

By Erin Davis