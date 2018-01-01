Fitness Together® is not another gym franchise. We are the premier, private-suite, one-on-one personal training business. Fitness Together targets an upscale clientele who has a strong need, not just a desire, for the service we provide. With a 20-year track record in fitness franchising and proprietary systems, Fitness Together could be the unique fitness niche you are looking for.

We're Not Just Another Gym Franchise

We are a private personal training studio that offers every client a personalized workout experience based on their goals. Our certified trainers provide the accountability, motivation, guidance and support clients need to achieve results. And that is just for the client, imagine the benefits as the business owner.

We are truly changing lives by helping people set and stick to their fitness and health goals.

How we do it at Fitness Together®

Our clientele is not interested in a typical gym. They need the privacy, accountability and motivation that we provide to finally succeed. We really are a different kind of solution, a solution clients love because they get results.

Here are a few reasons why we stand out in the industry:

Committed Clientele: We cater to a clientele who is seeking out the very best in personal training. Our clients are typically motivated by health reasons to reach personal weight loss and fitness goals. We provide the private attention and motivation to help them stay committed and stick to their program

Private Settings: The clients we serve aren’t here to show off, they are here to get results. Our studios offer private and semi-private suites to put clients at ease. Fitness Together clients do not want to work out in a big box gym setting around other people, but they still seek the community atmosphere of a gym; we provide both.

Our science-based nutrition program, Nutrition Together®, was created exclusively for Fitness Together® by award-winning dietitian Dr. Janet Brill.

Progress Adjustments: Fitness Together® owners have access to progress assessment systems to support client’s success and track improvement What does Fitness Together® do for Franchise Owners?

You only need 3-4 trainer to run a studio. And there are plenty of trainers to hire. Retention: To make hiring and keeping your staff even easier, your trainers’ function isn’t to sell, like the big box gyms. They are only doing what they love; training.

To make hiring and keeping your staff even easier, your trainers’ function isn’t to sell, like the big box gyms. They are only doing what they love; training. Owner Managed: You don’t need to be a trainer to run an FT. Your focus is marketing, management and consultations. Or, hire a manager to run the daily operations.

You don’t need to be a trainer to run an FT. Your focus is marketing, management and consultations. Or, hire a manager to run the daily operations. Stay Comfy: This is the health and well-being world. You can shed the tie and wear sweats and tennis shoes to the office.

This is the health and well-being world. You can shed the tie and wear sweats and tennis shoes to the office. No Travel: Your clientele comes to you, which keeps the miles and time limitations to an absolute minimum. Potential to generate revenue every hour, on the hour, in multiple suites – not spending fuel and labor traveling to clients.

Your clientele comes to you, which keeps the miles and time limitations to an absolute minimum. Potential to generate revenue every hour, on the hour, in multiple suites – not spending fuel and labor traveling to clients. Low Attrition: This is a quality over quantity business. You’ll find that you may need very few clients to thrive. And they stay loyal because it works!

This is a quality over quantity business. You’ll find that you may need very few clients to thrive. And they stay loyal because it works! No Inventory: There’s nothing to buy, stock, sell, or be stolen. This reduces the ownership headaches and keeps the model incredibly simple and easy to manage.

There’s nothing to buy, stock, sell, or be stolen. This reduces the ownership headaches and keeps the model incredibly simple and easy to manage. Low Commitment: Once business is ramped up, most owners find that they decrease their time in the studio allowing them amazing life flexibility.

Once business is ramped up, most owners find that they decrease their time in the studio allowing them amazing life flexibility. The Means: Our location and interiors are boutique and upscale. Like no other fitness franchise out there.

The Fitness Together® Franchise Support Center is focused on providing the support your business needs

There just are not enough hours in the day. As an owner-operator model, support and streamlined systems allow Fitness Together® franchise owners to focus on driving business and supporting clients. From operational and studio support to marketing and real estate, Fitness Together takes the guesswork out of owning a personal training business.



The reason we started this business is to help our owners and clientele succeed beyond their wildest dreams. We’ll be with you all the way.

Initial Support

Site selection assistance

Studio design/construction specifications

Franchise University

Grand Opening Planning

Sales Training

Marketing Plan development support

Ongoing Support & Tools