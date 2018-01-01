Ranked #1 in the Franchise 500®, Jimmy John’s has been making fresh, fast, tasty sandwiches since 1983.

Why Jimmy John’s

No soups, no salads, just sandwiches. Our track record is best in class. Our system works. We’ve been doing this for 35 years. We’re one of the fastest growing restaurant chains in America, and we’re rated #1 Best Fast Casual Chain in the U.S. by Money Magazine. Most importantly, people love our food! 2,700 units strong and lots of room to grow.

We define fresh. Our all-natural meats and veggies are hand sliced in-house daily, and our bread is baked fresh all day, every day. That’s how it’s been since 1983. We spend 6 hours slicing and baking every day to make 30-second sandwiches for our customers. With the prep behind us, our system is designed for fast, flawless execution.

Everything about Jimmy John’s is about keeping it simple. We have a very disciplined product, menu and system. No one else is as efficient, effective or consistent as we are in delivering a fresh-made meal for under $20.

We want to be the best, and we’ll do whatever it takes to get the job done!

Sales

Genuine individuals who like our food and are willing to do whatever it takes to make great sandwiches for our customers. This is a lifestyle, and it’s a tough one. We’re looking for those who want to go above and beyond!

What You Need

$80,000 of your own cash and $300,000 Net Worth

Training

Our training program gives you the tools to run your store successfully. The training program consists of classroom and in-store training, plus 4 weeks of hands-on management experience for brand-new franchise owners. Trainees are exposed to every aspect of store management, from baking bread and slicing veggies, to learning how to manage food costs and financials.

Contact us to learn more about what it takes to own your own Jimmy John’s!

*Figures reflect averages for thirty-one (31) affiliate-owned restaurants that opened before January 1, 2013, as published in Item 19 of our April 2018 Franchise Disclosure Document. These averages are based on a 52-week annual period from January 4, 2017 through January 2, 2018. Of these thirty-one (31) restaurants, 14 (45%) had higher gross sales, 17 (55%) had higher food and paper costs, and 15 (48%) had higher net profit percentage during the reported period. The financial performance representation contained in Item 19 of our April 2018 Franchise Disclosure Document also includes (1) average and median system–wide gross sales, average and median franchise gross sales, the number and percentage of restaurants exceeding the averages, and the highest and lowest grossing Restaurants in the system during the referenced period, (2) average and median gross sales, average and median food and paper cost, and average and median net profit percentage information during the referenced period for nine (9) affiliate-owned restaurants that were opened after January 1, 2013 and before January 1, 2017, and (3) other average and median performance information for affiliate-owned restaurants. A new franchisee’s results may differ from the represented performance. There is no assurance that you will do as well and you must accept that risk. This offering is made by prospectus only.