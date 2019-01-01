Re-Bath, LLC

America's largest bathroom remodeling business generates restaurant-like sales volumes, 50%+ average gross margins. Free Report.

The biggest brand in an $18B industry

Bathroom remodeling is an $18 billion industry, according to Harvard’s Joint Center for Housing Studies, and Re-Bath is the nation’s largest bathroom remodeling business. Franchisees on average generate revenue comparable to a successful restaurant while operating at gross profits margins over 50%.

You don’t need to be a remodeler. Sales experience is a big plus.

You don’t need remodeling or construction experience to be a successful Re-Bath owner. Top-performing franchisees focus on marketing and sales — making sure customers know what makes Re-Bath different. If you have a sales or marketing background, Re-Bath is worth exploring. We offer a compelling customer value proposition and a business model built to scale.

Learn more: 20+ page Business Model eBook

If you choose to learn more about owning a Re-Bath franchise, one of our recruiters will provide you a copy of our Business Model eBook, which provides an in-depth competitive analysis of the remodeling industry as well as an overview of Re-Bath franchisees’ financial performance.

Why customers love Re-Bath

Customers choose Re-Bath because we provide an effortless experience and affordable luxury. Re-Bath removes the stress of remodeling for homeowners. Normally, a remodeling customer experience includes countless visits to warehouses and specialty stores to explore options; searching for a remodeler they trust to complete the project; and accepting a major disruption to their home life for the (sometimes lengthy) duration of construction.

Re-Bath, by contrast, turns remodeling into a simple three-step in-home process. First, a Re-Bath design consultant visits the customer’s home and carefully listens to the wants and needs of the homeowners, measures their space and creates a free custom design — often in just 2 hours. Re-Bath then sends a crew to remove fixtures from the old bathroom and prep for installation. Installation takes as little as 1-7 days depending on the scope of the project, with an average project ranging 1-3 days. Throughout the project, the customer works with a single contractor.

Re-Bath provides tub liners, tub-to-shower conversions, and complete remove-and-replace remodels. We don’t do remodels that involve heavy demolition or re-routing plumbing and electrical. Instead, we custom manufacture tub and shower systems to fit the existing space. Proprietary wall systems and custom manufacturing allow Re-Bath owners to deliver a spa-like bathroom at a reasonable price. The overall value for customers — convenience + style + price — is huge.

Why franchisees love Re-Bath

Business owners choose Re-Bath because we help them complete more jobs with shorter project timelines, leading to higher revenue.

According to a 2017 industry survey by the National Association of Home Builders, the average full-time remodeling company generated a gross profit margin of just 28.9%. Meanwhile, Re-Bath franchisees on average enjoy a gross profit margin of over 50%. That massive, more than 20% gross profit margin difference, is made possible by the proprietary Re-Bath business model, which includes marketing, sales, unique products, quick installation, and the training and operational support Re-Bath offers franchisees.

World-class marketing and partnerships

Re-Bath began remodeling residential bathrooms in 1991, and our franchisees have remodeled more than 1 million bathrooms since then. We’ve built a powerful brand that is assisted by national TV campaigns, local digital ad campaigns, and referral partnerships with hardware retail giants.