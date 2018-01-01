Own a natural pet food franchise that taps into the $74 billion pet care industry.

THE PET WANTS FRANCHISE OPPORTUNITY

Tap into the huge demand for fresh, custom-made pet food. Pet Wants is riding a huge wave of pet owners spending lavishly on their beloved pets. In fact, in the $74 billion pet products industry, Americans spend over $22 billion a year on pet food and treats alone. Meanwhile, pet lovers nationwide are beginning to hold pet food to the same standards as food they put on their own tables, and they are looking for fresh, highly nutritious foods.

Spending on premium and artisanal pet foods is skyrocketing, and Pet Wants pet food franchise is uniquely positioned to take advantage of this trend, which last year accounted for more than $8 billion in pet food sales. That’s more than a third of the entire pet food market in the U.S.

Our founder Michele Hobbs started Pet Wants out of love and frustration. One of her beloved dogs suffered from painful skin allergies and, no matter what food they tried, her pet continued to suffer. Michele realized very quickly that national dog food brands were not fresh, they lacked complete nutrition and, most importantly, they were filled with dozens of non-nutritious ingredients and animal byproducts.

Michele decided to change that. She found a manufacturer and worked with them to formulate a custom pet food in small batches to be made fresh every month. Her animals loved the food — and so did the pets of all of her friends. Almost overnight, Pet Wants was born.

The Market of Pet Franchises

Now Pet Wants pet food franchise is one of the fastest-growing pet food franchises in America, with 80 locations in 26 states — proving just how powerful the demand is for premium, fresh pet food free of animal by-products and non-nutritious fillers. We offer two attractive franchise models — a mobile, event-based franchise that focuses on acquiring subscription delivery customers, and a retail pet store model that sells Pet Wants food, custom treats and high-end pet accessories.

“Pet Wants is the kind of franchise opportunity that comes once or twice in a career,” says Scott Hoots, President of Pet Wants. “We’re a new franchise brand that is experiencing explosive growth in a huge market that’s tapping into some key trends. Our delivery program brings Pet Wants food to the customer’s door, something new in most markets. It’s a great time to join Pet Wants.”

TWO PET WANTS FRANCHISE MODELS FIT ANY COMMUNITY

Pet Wants franchise owners choose from two easy-to-operate franchise models.



Mobile Delivery

