Ready to start a Beautiful Business?

Learn why so many savvy entrepreneurs and multi-brand franchise

investors are opening Amazing Lash Studio locations across the country!

What Is Amazing Lash Studio Franchise?

The Amazing Difference: One of the Fastest Growing Trends in the Beauty Industry

What is the foundation of Amazing Lash Studio’s success? We help women look and feel amazing! It’s the immediate transformation our lash extensions make once they are applied. For centuries, women have coveted long, full eyelashes. Before semi-permanent eyelash extensions, the only options were mascara (which must be applied and removed) and strip lashes (which are glued to the skin and are intended to last approximately one day). Semi-permanent eyelash extensions have now become a mainstream part of beauty regimens for women around the world. Amazing Lash Studio is defining this beauty category and is the definitive market leader.

Eyelash extensions are semi-permanent and made from synthetic fibers designed to replicate the curve and size of natural lashes. Each lash is applied one by one to guests’ own natural lashes. We offer our guests four patented lash styles exclusive to Amazing Lash Studio and a proprietary Amazing Volume lash that creates a denser, fuller look. With proper care and regular maintenance visits, lash extensions can last a long time, with refills usually wanted about every two to four weeks, depending on the guests’ natural lash growth cycle and personal preferences. Our one to one application of extensions applied to each natural lash gives the eyes a dramatically enhanced appearance in a single visit! Our process is patented as well, allowing for a more precise application in a shorter period of time, and is gentle enough that most guests fall asleep while having their lash extensions applied in the comfort of a private treatment room.