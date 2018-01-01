Ready to start a Beautiful Business?
Learn why so many savvy entrepreneurs and multi-brand franchise
investors are opening Amazing Lash Studio locations across the country!
What Is Amazing Lash Studio Franchise?
The Amazing Difference: One of the Fastest Growing Trends in the Beauty Industry
What is the foundation of Amazing Lash Studio’s success? We help women look and feel amazing! It’s the immediate transformation our lash extensions make once they are applied. For centuries, women have coveted long, full eyelashes. Before semi-permanent eyelash extensions, the only options were mascara (which must be applied and removed) and strip lashes (which are glued to the skin and are intended to last approximately one day). Semi-permanent eyelash extensions have now become a mainstream part of beauty regimens for women around the world. Amazing Lash Studio is defining this beauty category and is the definitive market leader.
Eyelash extensions are semi-permanent and made from synthetic fibers designed to replicate the curve and size of natural lashes. Each lash is applied one by one to guests’ own natural lashes. We offer our guests four patented lash styles exclusive to Amazing Lash Studio and a proprietary Amazing Volume lash that creates a denser, fuller look. With proper care and regular maintenance visits, lash extensions can last a long time, with refills usually wanted about every two to four weeks, depending on the guests’ natural lash growth cycle and personal preferences. Our one to one application of extensions applied to each natural lash gives the eyes a dramatically enhanced appearance in a single visit! Our process is patented as well, allowing for a more precise application in a shorter period of time, and is gentle enough that most guests fall asleep while having their lash extensions applied in the comfort of a private treatment room.
The Industry Leader
One of the Fastest Growing Franchises of this Decade: Amazing Lash Studio
The market has also noted the amazing velocity of Amazing Lash Studio’s growth. The Company has been recognized four times by Entrepreneur Magazine in the Entrepreneur 500. Most recently the Company was awarded the #5 Top New Franchise and in January 2018, Entrepreneur announced that Amazing Lash Studio is #1 in its beauty category.
Proven Business Model
Based on the same recurring revenue model which has made some of the most successful franchises over the past decade iconic, Amazing Lash Studio franchisees are well-poised for financial success. Our focus on First to Market has brought incredible success for owners as proven by our 12+ month and 24+ month average revenue and consistent year over year increase in critical KPI metrics. Combine that with our focus on operations and training and there is no doubt why we are number one in our category.
Successful Formula
Amazing Lash Studio has combined the most successful aspects of franchising into one package. We work with the right people on the right systems with substantial support in operations and training to create a perfect blueprint for a successful business. Knowledge is power and that is why we have full training from day one with a repository of information and continued training to keep all levels of the business at the top of their game. It is easy to see why we are the 5th ranked Top New Franchise for 2018
Live Your Dreams!
We have invested heavily in our development process to be with you every step of the way from license awarded to opening your doors as soon as possible while making sure that everything is done right. This means less time getting your studio open and more time enjoying the benefits of business ownership! Most of our studios are operated by managers. Our operational systems and targeted key performance indicators enable you to live your dream without working in the studio every day, giving you balance and flexibility in your life while helping women to look and feel beautiful every day!