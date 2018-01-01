Kids 'R' Kids Learning Academies

Kids 'R' Kids Learning Academies

Be a part of a franchise with a proven system that continues to set trends in early childhood education since its establishment in 1988.
Business Type
Franchise
Startup Costs
$4,600,000 - $5,800,000
Financing Available
Yes

Our Philosophy

 

Our most cherished principle, “HUG FIRST, THEN TEACH” defines our outlook on impacting a child’s well-being beyond the classroom. By focusing on all parts of development including character, intellect, creativity, and physical growth, we use the whole-child approach to make each child successful.

WHY CHOOSE US

 
 
  1. Company Privately Held
    • Family Owned and Managed
    • Child’s interest comes first
    • Not in demand of investors or private equity group

  2. Top Line Annual Revenue
    • Top 1/3 - $2,143,958
    • Average - $1,520,285

  3. Financial Assistance
    • Initial and ongoing 3rd Party Lender Referrals – New and Refinance
    • SBA registry franchisor
    • Preferred franchisor status with national lenders

  4. Training & Support Services
    • Business Start-Up training
    • Day-to-day operations training classes
    • Personnel Training
    • On-going Quality Assurance and Education Support

  5. Education Program
    • Proprietary curriculum
    • Teacher lesson plans
    • 6wks – 12yrs Core Curriculum
    • Pre-School Program
    • After School Program
    • STEAM AHEAD Curriculum
    • Brain Waves
 
 

WHAT WE LOOK FOR

  1. Financial Requirements
    • Net worth: $1,000,000
    • Liquid Capital: $450,000 - $600,000

  2. We look for individuals who are passionate about wanting to make a difference in the lives of children and their staffs. We have an Owner-on-site model that requires our Owners to be the face of their Academy; to put in the time and effort to get to know their community, children, parents and staff. You do not have to come from an educational background, we provide you with a proven system that when followed gives you all the tools you need to run a successful and impactful Learning Academy!
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.