Kids 'R' Kids Learning Academies

Our Philosophy
Our most cherished principle, “HUG FIRST, THEN TEACH” defines our outlook on impacting a child’s well-being beyond the classroom. By focusing on all parts of development including character, intellect, creativity, and physical growth, we use the whole-child approach to make each child successful.
WHY CHOOSE US
- Company Privately Held
- Family Owned and Managed
- Child’s interest comes first
- Not in demand of investors or private equity group
- Top Line Annual Revenue
- Top 1/3 - $2,143,958
- Average - $1,520,285
- Financial Assistance
- Initial and ongoing 3rd Party Lender Referrals – New and Refinance
- SBA registry franchisor
- Preferred franchisor status with national lenders
- Training & Support Services
- Business Start-Up training
- Day-to-day operations training classes
- Personnel Training
- On-going Quality Assurance and Education Support
- Education Program
- Proprietary curriculum
- Teacher lesson plans
- 6wks – 12yrs Core Curriculum
- Pre-School Program
- After School Program
- STEAM AHEAD Curriculum
- Brain Waves
WHAT WE LOOK FOR
- Financial Requirements
- Net worth: $1,000,000
- Liquid Capital: $450,000 - $600,000
- We look for individuals who are passionate about wanting to make a difference in the lives of children and their staffs. We have an Owner-on-site model that requires our Owners to be the face of their Academy; to put in the time and effort to get to know their community, children, parents and staff. You do not have to come from an educational background, we provide you with a proven system that when followed gives you all the tools you need to run a successful and impactful Learning Academy!