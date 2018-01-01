Kids 'R' Kids Learning Academies

Our Philosophy

Our most cherished principle, “HUG FIRST, THEN TEACH” defines our outlook on impacting a child’s well-being beyond the classroom. By focusing on all parts of development including character, intellect, creativity, and physical growth, we use the whole-child approach to make each child successful.

WHY CHOOSE US

Company Privately Held Family Owned and Managed

Child’s interest comes first

Not in demand of investors or private equity group

Top Line Annual Revenue Top 1/3 - $2,143,958

Average - $1,520,285

Financial Assistance Initial and ongoing 3rd Party Lender Referrals – New and Refinance

SBA registry franchisor

Preferred franchisor status with national lenders

Training & Support Services Business Start-Up training

Day-to-day operations training classes

Personnel Training

On-going Quality Assurance and Education Support

Education Program Proprietary curriculum

Teacher lesson plans

6wks – 12yrs Core Curriculum

Pre-School Program

After School Program

STEAM AHEAD Curriculum

Brain Waves

WHAT WE LOOK FOR