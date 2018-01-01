Aire-Master is a leader in scent marketing, providing services and products to businesses and health care facilities. You can run the business from home or a small office. Our repeat-service model provides steady income. Almost any business or public building is a potential customer.

We’ve Been Around Awhile!

Aire-Master has been around since 1958! After 60 years of providing odor control and related services and products to customers, we now have over 110 franchises in the US and Canada. We have become a market leader in odor control and scent marketing.

What We Do

Aire-Master provides excellent services and great products to other businesses.

Is it Time to Be Your Own Boss?

Our franchise model is flexible enough to accommodate your personal vision. You can open a small office or run it from home or you can even build many service routes with multiple employees. The choice is yours!

Training and Support

Each Aire-Master franchisee completes one week of training at our national headquarters. Training is conducted by members of our senior management team. Training also includes field trips designed to prepare each franchisee to start strong.

New franchisees receive a week of one-on-one field training at their location with an Aire-Master national sales representative. They will work with you by calling a variety of potential customers to help get your franchise off to a great start!

Recurring Revenue

Aire-Master’s repeat-business model is set up for stability. A consistent income stream is generated by servicing each customer every 7, 14, or 28 days. You go directly to your customers, solving problems, and building long-lasting relationships.

Any Business Can Be a Customer

Any business a potential customer. Aire-Master is not dependent on a single industry or narrow market. Our customers include: hotels, restaurants, health care facilities, retail stores, apartment buildings, fitness and recreation centers, banks, schools, churches, and many more!

Working Behind the Scenes for You

At Aire-Master, we do our best to stay ahead of the curve by staying aware of trends and changes going on in our industry. We continually work to expand our franchise system, enhance services, and maintain the high quality of our products.

We Just May Be Made for Each Other!

It’s an exciting opportunity to start your own business. Perhaps an established brand like Aire-Master is a perfect fit for you. Let’s find out!