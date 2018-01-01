We’ve Been Around Awhile!
Aire-Master has been around since 1958! After 60 years of providing odor control and related services and products to customers, we now have over 110 franchises in the US and Canada. We have become a market leader in odor control and scent marketing.
What We Do
Aire-Master provides excellent services and great products to other businesses.
Is it Time to Be Your Own Boss?
Our franchise model is flexible enough to accommodate your personal vision. You can open a small office or run it from home or you can even build many service routes with multiple employees. The choice is yours!
Training and Support
Each Aire-Master franchisee completes one week of training at our national headquarters. Training is conducted by members of our senior management team. Training also includes field trips designed to prepare each franchisee to start strong.
New franchisees receive a week of one-on-one field training at their location with an Aire-Master national sales representative. They will work with you by calling a variety of potential customers to help get your franchise off to a great start!
Recurring Revenue
Aire-Master’s repeat-business model is set up for stability. A consistent income stream is generated by servicing each customer every 7, 14, or 28 days. You go directly to your customers, solving problems, and building long-lasting relationships.
Any Business Can Be a Customer
Any business a potential customer. Aire-Master is not dependent on a single industry or narrow market. Our customers include: hotels, restaurants, health care facilities, retail stores, apartment buildings, fitness and recreation centers, banks, schools, churches, and many more!
Working Behind the Scenes for You
At Aire-Master, we do our best to stay ahead of the curve by staying aware of trends and changes going on in our industry. We continually work to expand our franchise system, enhance services, and maintain the high quality of our products.
We Just May Be Made for Each Other!
It’s an exciting opportunity to start your own business. Perhaps an established brand like Aire-Master is a perfect fit for you. Let’s find out!
- Scent Marketing: We use the power of scent to help our customers enhance the experience of their brand. We can match a customer’s indoor environment with a fragrance from one of eight themes: Calming, Exotic, Fresh, Fun, Inviting, Romantic, Uplifting, Welcoming.
- Odor Control: We eliminate bad odors and leave facilities smelling great! We do this by installing a deodorizer appropriate for the space. Every 7, 14, or 28 days, we return and replace the deodorant inside the unit. The customer doesn’t have to do anything – we provide the equipment and service it.
- Hand Care: We provide soaps and hand sanitizers for customers and their employees. We keep the dispensers working and filled with soap.
- Cleaning: We supply exceptional cleaning products that make their work easier and save them money.
- Paper: We provide quality paper towels and tissues so our customers never run out.
- Fly Control: We make fly problems manageable with safe and effective trapping systems.