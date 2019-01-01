Five Star Painting®

Five Star Painting®

Five Star Painting®, a Neighborly company, is North America’s premier interior and exterior painting franchise. Founded in 2004, Five Star Painting operates from over 100 locations worldwide.
Five Star Painting®
Business Type
Franchise
Startup Costs
$69,700 - $179,250
Can be operated from home
Yes
Financing Available
Yes
Can be run part-time
Yes

Overview

As one of Entrepreneur’s Franchise 500®, Five Star Painting® is a nationally-recognized brand customers know and trust. With interior and exterior job opportunities, the Five Star painting model allows for year-round revenue for your growing business, plus you can work your new business during the hours that make sense for your family. Just ask Mark Lambert, Five Start Painting® franchisee:

“Once I purchased my Five Star Painting Franchise I was my own boss, experienced freedom with my schedule and had more time to spend with my family. Now my family and I enjoy a significant increase in income, and my wife and I can spend more of our time with each other, our children and grandchildren. Our traveling has increased significantly – more cruises, family visits out of state, and more husband and wife getaways. I have room to breathe and enjoy life much more.”
-Mark Lambert

Why Five Star Painting®?

With Five Star Painting® franchise, owners enjoy the independence of starting their own business, or converting their existing one, with the security of joining forces with a nationally recognized brand. When you join us as a Five Star Painting® franchisee, you’re presented with a wealth of resources on running your painting business, not to mention, Five Star painting® home office team is dedicated to providing you with a host of support services to help your business thrive.

  • • Scalable business model with low over-head
  • • Home-based business with a family-friendly, flexible schedule
  • • Financing assistance may be available to qualified buyers.

Five Star Painting® offers unprecedented support:

  • • Marketing: Superior marketing strategies and support that leverages the nationally recognized and respected brand name along with an extensive customer database collected from the local family of Neighborly® home services brands, to provide the most effective marketing strategies and tools possible.
  • • Web: Leading web presence, national and customizable website, bold online social media presence, national search engine optimization (SEO) strategy, and online reputation management support
  • • Comprehensive ongoing training and support: Our Sure Start training program helps equip our franchisees with the knowledge and support needed to run their operations most efficiently with proven technology and software, systems training and a dedicated Franchise Consultant.
  • • National brand recognition coupled with an exclusive territory.
  • • Call center support for customer management and setting appointments.
  • • IT: Software training and IT support
  • • Nationwide networking support: Over 180 fellow franchisees to consult with, plus the opportunity to gather at Regional and National Conferences.
  • • Vendor Discounts: Cut your expenses with ProTradeNet, a program offering preferred discounts through membership and potential annual rebates.

Military and Veteran

As the originating founder of VetFran, Neighborly® is proud to continue our commitment to aspiring veterans as a 5-Star Ranking member of the VetFran program. VetFran is a strategic initiative of the International Franchise Association to provide access and opportunities for our Nation’s Veterans and their spouses. Information at www.vetfran.com

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.