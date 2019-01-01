Five Star Painting®, a Neighborly company, is North America’s premier interior and exterior painting franchise. Founded in 2004, Five Star Painting operates from over 100 locations worldwide.

Overview

As one of Entrepreneur’s Franchise 500®, Five Star Painting® is a nationally-recognized brand customers know and trust. With interior and exterior job opportunities, the Five Star painting model allows for year-round revenue for your growing business, plus you can work your new business during the hours that make sense for your family. Just ask Mark Lambert, Five Start Painting® franchisee:

“Once I purchased my Five Star Painting Franchise I was my own boss, experienced freedom with my schedule and had more time to spend with my family. Now my family and I enjoy a significant increase in income, and my wife and I can spend more of our time with each other, our children and grandchildren. Our traveling has increased significantly – more cruises, family visits out of state, and more husband and wife getaways. I have room to breathe and enjoy life much more.”

-Mark Lambert

Why Five Star Painting®?

With Five Star Painting® franchise, owners enjoy the independence of starting their own business, or converting their existing one, with the security of joining forces with a nationally recognized brand. When you join us as a Five Star Painting® franchisee, you’re presented with a wealth of resources on running your painting business, not to mention, Five Star painting® home office team is dedicated to providing you with a host of support services to help your business thrive.

• Scalable business model with low over-head

• Home-based business with a family-friendly, flexible schedule

• Financing assistance may be available to qualified buyers.

Five Star Painting® offers unprecedented support:

• Marketing: Superior marketing strategies and support that leverages the nationally recognized and respected brand name along with an extensive customer database collected from the local family of Neighborly® home services brands, to provide the most effective marketing strategies and tools possible.

• Web: Leading web presence, national and customizable website, bold online social media presence, national search engine optimization (SEO) strategy, and online reputation management support

• Comprehensive ongoing training and support: Our Sure Start training program helps equip our franchisees with the knowledge and support needed to run their operations most efficiently with proven technology and software, systems training and a dedicated Franchise Consultant.

• National brand recognition coupled with an exclusive territory.

• Call center support for customer management and setting appointments.

• IT: Software training and IT support

• Nationwide networking support: Over 180 fellow franchisees to consult with, plus the opportunity to gather at Regional and National Conferences.

• Vendor Discounts: Cut your expenses with ProTradeNet, a program offering preferred discounts through membership and potential annual rebates.

Military and Veteran

As the originating founder of VetFran, Neighborly® is proud to continue our commitment to aspiring veterans as a 5-Star Ranking member of the VetFran program. VetFran is a strategic initiative of the International Franchise Association to provide access and opportunities for our Nation’s Veterans and their spouses. Information at www.vetfran.com