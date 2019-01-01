MOOYAH Burgers, Fries & Shakes

IT ALL STARTS WITH THE BEST BURGER, EVER

We are a fast-casual, “better burger” concept offering mouthwatering made-to-order burgers, hand-cut french fries hand and real ice cream shakes.

Our mission is to have fun delivering the best burger, fry & shake experience EVER.

Today, Americans eat approximately 50 BILLION hamburgers a year. So how do we make sure our stands out? We provide, with love, Never-frozen, 100% Certified Angus Beef®, all-natural Jennie-O Turkey, a black bean veggie burger, & 100% all-beef hot dogs. Non-GMO potato and multigrain wheat buns baked in-house daily. Hand-Cut Fries made from No.1 Idaho Potatoes in a 6-step, 24-hour process. Premium sauces, mustards and ketchup. 100% real ice cream shakes with premium toppings, including Hershey’s® Chocolate, Oreo®, and Reese’s® Hershey’s® Chocolate.

But don’t take our word for it: We have an army of raving fans who love to rave with us!

As we continue to find success in new markets, we are looking to welcome in potential new MOOYAH Franchise Owners to help us share our brand with new communities across the country. But we don’t just award franchises to anyone. The MOOYAH franchise family of entrepreneurs have an identity; We’re as fresh as we are fun. As intelligent as we are imaginative. And as picky as we are playful. Put simply, we believe making seriously good food doesn’t have to be such serious business.

4 Reasons To Own A MOOYAH

BEAUTIFULLY SIMPLE

While we provide ample variety within each category, our core menu consists of three main products – burgers, fries & shakes. This allows us to maintain a streamlined kitchen and restaurant option. In other words, simplicity creates fewer frowns, and more high-fives!

LOWER RISK/HIGH REWARD

We’ve spent the last decade focused on keeping our build-out costs low, without restricting our ability to create high-quality, beautiful and fun restaurants. Lower build-out costs mean faster ROIs.

A FUN BUSINESS

We’re where Certified Angus Beef ® and a chalk wall can comfortably coexist. High-quality food doesn’t require you to have a low-quality personality. Simply put, our we believe making seriously good food doesn’t have to be such serious business.

SHARE THE WEALTH

Our Owners feel great about the philanthropic opportunities they have to give back to their communities, through partnerships with your local churches, schools, sports organizations or charities. At MOOYAH, making a difference is just as important as making a buck. Our Average Unit Volume is a strong $831,336 and 10% of Franchise Owners average $1,346,744.

WHO WE LOOK TO PARTNER WITH