Overview

The name ISI® Elite Training was inspired by Proverbs 27:17 “Iron Sharpens Iron, as one man sharpens another.”

ISI® Elite Training sessions are led by energetic and certified coaches. Each workout takes members through a fast-paced Athletic Based Training (ABT) session, burning up to 1,000 calories in 50 minutes. Our training program builds self-confidence, increases muscular strength and endurance, burns fat and improves flexibility for all fitness levels.

ISI® is an excellent opportunity to make a career transition or to capture a passive income stream in the $32 billion dollar fitness industry. The average all-in investment is approximately $225,000 and our locations have historically shown a 33% Net Gross Operating Profit after all continuing fees.

Why Choose Us?

Our proprietary systems and strategies to keep members engaged, attending, and getting results is why we have one of the industry’s highest retention rates. We utilize a suite of technology and highly innovative techniques to increase member usage which results in increased word of mouth, brand loyalty, satisfaction, and actual physical results.

Some key benefits to owning an ISI® Elite Training include:

• Strong financial performance and unit economics

• Low staffing overhead and turnover

• In house digital marketing & content creation team

• Proprietary pre-sales training and process

• Low maintenance equipment package

• Recurring revenue

• Industry high retention rates

• Innovative technology suite and operating system

Ideal Candidate

ISI® Elite Training is about transforming people’s lives through Passion, Purpose and Profit.

Successful franchisees will execute on the simple things they can control, lead by example and have belief systems aligned with their desired outcomes. They are leaders who want to make an impact on the people they work with and the members they serve.

ISI® Elite Training facilities can be run by an owner looking to actively manage the business or by an investor who wants to hire a manager to operate the business for them.

Franchisees are not required to have any prior fitness industry or business ownership experience as each owner will go through a very detailed training program.

History

In 2011, our Founder, Adam Rice opened his first facility in Myrtle Beach, SC. Adam selected the name ISI Elite Training based on Proverbs 27:17: "Iron sharpens iron, as one man sharpens another." He took this philosophy to his business and created an aligned community where like-minded people inspire, motivate and hold each other accountable to achieve their desired results.

Adam opened a second location in 2015, third and fourth locations followed in 2016 and the fifth location opened in 2018. Adam opened his first proof of concept (outside the Myrtle Beach area) in early 2019 in Fort Mill, SC a suburb of Charlotte, NC and refined the model before awarding franchises to qualified partners.

Our first franchise opened in late 2019 and we have a number of outlets scheduled to open in early 2020.

Training And Support

Franchisees receive turn-key support throughout to ensure a successful opening. Our dedicated teams will assist you with:

• Finding an ideal location

• Negotiating the LOI, CAD, design of your new studio

• Oversight of your construction process

• Recruitment & Training

• Technology Assistance

• In-depth franchise and coach training

• Custom digital content and marketing plan for your location

• Pre-sales process so you can open with members and revenue

Additionally, you will get a dedicated territory in your franchise agreement. This allows you to confidently develop knowing your area is protected and contains a minimum of approximately 50,000 residents.