Spaulding Decon is a recession proof concept specializing in crime scene cleanup, mold remediation, flood restoration, hoarding cleanup and we buy houses.

EMPOWER YOURSELF WITH A SPAULDING DECON FRANCHISE

Join a $200+ billion dollar industry with your own crime scene cleaning franchise.

Run your own business, stay in demand, and finally earn what you’re worth with Spaulding Decon.

Many franchises offer low-priced and commoditized services, leaving you with long-hours trying to fill your business and turn a profit. Our services provide a higher-profit per visit so you can make in weeks what could take months in a traditional cleaning or restoration business.

Why Spaulding Decon?

PROVEN EXPERIENCE

With 15 years in the business we have perfected the industry and innovated more than anyone in our space. With 16 plus streams of revenue you will never find yourself unable to help a client.

READY-TO-GO NATIONAL CONTRACTS

Our national contracts serve clients who depend on Spaulding Decon to provide them with efficient cleanup services. This means you could have immediate work once your franchise opens.

MULTIPLE REVENUE STREAMS

You will be servicing both businesses and consumers with our array of restoration services. With over 16 streams of revenue you will even receive top notch real estate investment training to learn to buy, rehab, and sell these homes.

ENDLESS OPPORTUNITIES

With 15 years in the industry we are the preferred vendor for many insurance companies, property managers, and law enforcement. If you are looking for high margin, and recession proof this is your franchise.

Franchisee Testimonials

The right opportunity to grow your own business

We believe that just because you’re in business for yourself doesn’t mean you have to be by yourself. Not only have we built a successful business model for franchisees, we’ve got the processes and systems that will take you from first steps to first client with ease.

Are you looking for the right next step for your business, but not sure where to start?

The Discovery Process

Discover

Contact us to schedule an initial call to discuss your goals. We’ll discuss your goals and dreams and how a Spaulding Decon franchise can take you into the future.

Apply

If there’s a mutual fit, we’ll start the process of reviewing your application to make sure that a Spaulding Decon franchise is the right path for you. Together, we will dive into the details of what we do, how we do it, and the costs and obligations that a franchise entails.

Train

We bring you and your crew to our headquarters in Tampa to experience in-depth training on all of Spaulding Decon’s services. Once you’re ready to handle the cleaning challenges we face, get out there in your market and start growing your business!