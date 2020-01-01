Enviro-Master is the world’s leading health and safety company keeping public spaces free of disease, odors and germs. Scalable, recurring revenue business model.

ENVIRO-MASTER FRANCHISE

Franchising Basics

As with any investment, look at the fundamentals. Enviro-Master offers a business that has low capital requirements, is recession resistant, cannot be displaced by technology, provides residual income, has multiple revenue streams from each client, is scalable, has little to no competition in each market and has a large, identifiable potential client base.

Our Process

5 Easy Steps to Franchise Ownership:

1. Complete the form on this page

2. Talk with our Franchise Development team

3. Talk with some of our franchisees

4. Visit our Support Center in Charlotte, NC

5. Sign your Franchise Agreement and begin onboarding with your Personal Business Coach

The Investment

The investment range for a new Enviro-Master territory of 1M people or more will be between $180,000 and $325,000*. A full breakdown can be found in our Franchise Disclosure Document. You will need a minimum net worth of $350,000 and liquid assets of $70,000.

Our Customers

Enviro-Master provides weekly health and safety solutions to over 30,000 clients. Enviro-Master services over 250 national brands across North America and adds almost 1,000 new clients each month.

Brands such as Chick fil-A, Texas Roadhouse, LA Fitness, the YMCA, Tyson Foods, Circle K, Sherwin-Williams and Enterprise Rental Car depend on Enviro-Master to keep their employees and clients healthy. In a world where infectious disease is a concern for all of us, Enviro-Master franchisees are uniquely positioned to bring solutions to their communities.