Take the Plunge with an In-Demand Business with a Top Franchise in the Industry

OUR STORY

Adding Value for You

Not all plumbing businesses are created equal. From marketing strategies to customer service, there are many factors that help some plumber franchise opportunities stand above the rest. Fortunately, our success at Benjamin Franklin Plumbing® has shown that we have found what it takes to stay ahead of the competition.

What Sets Us Apart from the Competition?

Benjamin Franklin® was established upon one simple premise: Always be on time. This has helped us gain recognition as “The Punctual Plumber®,” something that represents much more than a simple marketing slogan. Customers know that they can depend on us to arrive on time and complete our job in reliable, efficient manner. This established trust has helped us rise to the top as a successful plumbing franchise.

Consider Being a Part of Something Bigger

Our brand is proud to be a part of the Authority Brands family, an organization that includes One Hour Heating & Air Conditioning® and Mister Sparky® electrical services. With a rapidly growing network of nearly 300 franchisees, we’re proud to be a leader in the home service franchise arena.

WHY BENJAMIN FRANKLIN PLUMBING®?

Essential Business, Essential Services

The installation, repair and maintenance services provided by Benjamin Franklin Plumbing are essential. Throughout the various stay-at-home initiatives nationwide, our franchise owners have remained open, operating and in demand. Indoor living spaces are being used now more than ever and are an essential part of daily life. Franchise ownership with Benjamin Franklin provides you with the opportunity to help families in your community enjoy their time indoors.

Brand Leader

As a brand leader that has been one of Entrepreneur magazine’s top ten plumbing service franchise picks for five of the past seven years (2014 - 2017, 2019), it’s easy to see we’re doing something different to help our franchise owners become part of something greater. When you become a part of Benjamin Franklin Plumbing, you’re provided with world-class support and a proven model for success. From our proprietary software and innovative technologies to our advanced marketing strategies and on-demand business management programs, we provide the comprehensive training needed to run an efficient and profitable business.

Fully Integrated Software and Training

Our integrated business management software is built for the electrical, plumbing and HVAC trades and is everything you need to run an efficient and profitable business. Additionally, our award-winning affiliate company Success Academy™ trains you and your employees on a system of proven success.

Ideal Candidates:

− Are you an investor/entrepreneur? Investing in a Ben Franklin franchise is easy for entrepreneurs of all kinds. Let us show you what it takes to get started

− Are you a licensed plumber who dreams of owning your own service business?

− Are you currently a home service business owner looking to diversify?

− Do you already own a successful plumbing business that you'd like to grow, or sell?

All our Ben Franklin franchisees come from different backgrounds and have varying financial histories. Some started their businesses with us, others converted from an existing plumbing business.

Now more than ever, the need to maintain a comfortable household is a critical part of daily life. Through franchise ownership, you too can help families in your community enjoy their homes.

BEN FRANKLIN SUCCESS STORIES

"The franchise has definitely been an edge for us. I think the name Ben Franklin is an easily recognizable name, and I think we have built a good image. I think the benefits to employees is definitely plenty of work."