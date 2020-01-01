MassageLuXe is a fast-growing massage and spa franchise that provides a unparalleled luxurious experience that supports and encourages health, wellbeing and quality of life.

About MassageLuXe

MassageLuXe is proud to be a fast-growing franchise company within the massage and aesthetics industry that provides high-quality, luxurious services to all spa guests. Our spa revenue is driven by a “membership” revenue model, assuring a substantially more consistent level of spa revenue and profit on a year-round basis. While this concept is relatively new to the franchise marketplace, massage has been practiced throughout the world for thousands of years as a service that improves health and promotes relaxation and overall, well-being for the consumer. However, from an historical standpoint, the delivery of these services has been extraordinarily fragmented with the quality of those services varying dramatically. In response, MassageLuXe is focused on being the premier provider of wellness and self-care for clients within the massage and spa industry.

The MassageLuXe membership model is the most flexible in the business and has affordable options that have been specifically designed to meet the needs of their customers. MassageLuXe prides themselves on delivering an approachable, comfortable, and consistent experience every time.

MassageLuXe understands that in the hustle bustle of everyday life, it can be difficult for our clients to make time for themselves, but they deserve to live their healthiest life. MassageLuXe is a place where our clients can step into luxury and escape from pain and stress while treating their bodies to a healing touch.

Why Invest in a Spa Franchise?

The demand for massage services is growing faster than ever. The spa franchise industry is mainstream, stable and growing rapidly. According to the American Massage Therapy Association (AMTA), the massage therapy industry is an $18 billion industry and only continues to grow. Additionally, based on an AMTA consumer survey, an average of 21 percent of adult Americans received at least one massage in a spa in the last year. In fact, 30 percent of those surveyed by AMTA say they had their last massage at a spa. The reasons consumers are turning to massage therapy are also expanding – pain and stress relief. According to the AMTA Consumer Survey, more people are recognizing the importance of massage therapy for overall health. As a result, unprecedented demand for personal services has led MassageLuXe to respond with a superior franchise business model while maintaining personalized services for our spa guests. MassageLuXe has pioneered an innovative, luxurious, and flexible approach to membership-based massage and facial services in this recession-resilient industry.

History and Future

MassageLuXe was founded in 2008 in St. Louis, Missouri. The franchise has dozens of locations across the United States and is growing fast! The company aims to have 250 locations across the country by 2025.

Becoming a MassageLuXe Franchisee

MassageLuXe has a proven track record of franchise success fueled by industry knowledge and coupled with best-in-class support from a franchise team that will help you grow your business. With a quick ramp-up, franchisees have early profit opportunities thanks to an expanding service line, product offerings, and top-notch marketing support. This, along with access to a state-of-the-art management software helps to ensure franchisee success.

Spa Services

Massage

MassageLuXe offers clients a wide array of massage services. Standard massages include deep tissue, Swedish, and prenatal. They can also opt for specialty massages, like aromatherapy, reflexology, hot stone, sports, or trigger point massages.

Facials

The MassageLuXe spa experience offers a complete line of facials and customized treatments catered to all skin types and conditions.

Waxing

Clients can partake in the MassageLuXe Artisan Waxing Experience: The artisan seaweed wax is infused with two different types of seaweed to soothe, heal, and calm the skin. MassageLuXe offers body and facial waxing services.

Client Memberships

One thing about MassageLuXe that benefits both the clients and franchise owners is the membership system. The MassageLuXe spas offer five membership types to fit every client’s needs. All memberships are valid at any MassageLuXe spa location and include unlimited 15-minute daily HydroLuXe dry water massage sessions.