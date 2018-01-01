Transform your life today. Be your own boss.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Be In Business For Yourself, Not By Yourself

First-hand feedback from our franchise owners throughout the country has revealed that opening a franchise with The UPS Store was one of their most rewarding business decisions. Owning a franchise with an industry leading brand like The UPS Store offers aspiring entrepreneurs the opportunity to chase their dreams of small-business ownership and management with the trusted support of an experienced national brand behind you every step of the way.



Opening a franchise allows you to enjoy the freedom and flexibility of making your own business decisions and being your own boss, while working towards your goals of personal and financial independence and your own pace.

How The UPS Store is here to help:

Industry-Leading Franchise Model: Ranked #1 in the business services industry by Entrepreneur Magazine’s “Franchise 500” for 27 consecutive years.

Ranked #1 in the business services industry by Entrepreneur Magazine’s “Franchise 500” for 27 consecutive years. Brand Strength: An iconic brand image that has been recognized as the top retail brand by The Business Journals’ American Brand Excellence Awards.

An iconic brand image that has been recognized as the top retail brand by The Business Journals’ American Brand Excellence Awards. World-Class Training: Extensive onsite and in-house training programs that have been honored with the American Society of Training and Development’s PEAK Award.

Extensive onsite and in-house training programs that have been honored with the American Society of Training and Development’s PEAK Award. Dedicated Support and Tools: Ongoing operational support and the tools you need to efficiently manage and grow your business.

Having helped thousands of first-time business owners just like you during our 35+ years of experience in the franchise industry, and with over 4,800 locations across the U.S., The UPS Store is your trusted source for everything you need to know about owning a franchise. Count on the superior support and training of The UPS Store to get you started towards opening a franchise and channeling your dreams of entrepreneurship like never before! With The UPS Store you’re in business for yourself, not by yourself – and we’re here to help every step of the way.

Take advantage of our exciting franchise opportunities by learning more about owning a franchise with The UPS Store, today!

Franchise Benefits

Enjoy the freedom of making your own business decisions. With your own The UPS Store, you are backed by a proven franchise model - more than 4,800 locations across the U.S.

The UPS Store franchise benefits include:

Brand Strength – The UPS Store is recognized as a top retail brand by The Business Journals’ American Brand Excellence Awards and has been ranked #1 in the business services industry for 27 consecutive years by Entrepreneur Magazine’s Franchise 500.

The UPS Store is recognized as a by American Brand Excellence Awards and has been ranked #1 in the business services industry for 27 consecutive years by Franchise 500. National Advertising and Marketing - Our national advertising campaigns build brand awareness while regional efforts and local store marketing build excitement in your neighborhood.

Our build brand awareness while regional efforts and local store marketing build excitement in your neighborhood. World-Class Training – As part of our training program , new franchisees spend a total of ten days working in a center and nine days at The UPS Store University at our corporate campus in San Diego.

As part of , new franchisees spend a total of ten days working in a center and nine days at The UPS Store University at our corporate campus in San Diego. Dedicated Support and Tools – The UPS Store is committed to providing you the tools and support to operate and grow your business.

The UPS Store is committed to providing you the tools and support to operate and grow your business. Corporate Retail Solutions – We work with major UPS customers and other national brands to bring shipping and printing business to our franchise locations.

We work with major UPS customers and other national brands to bring shipping and printing business to our franchise locations. Multi-Unit Opportunities - Approximately 52% of our franchisee network owns more than one center. For qualified franchisees, we may offer reduced franchise fees and specialized training to help you expand.

Featured Markets

As an aspiring entrepreneur, choosing the franchise that fits your unique personality and professional goals are a tough task. Afterwards, choosing the right location for your franchise can be equally challenging. With The UPS Store, you're confidently backed by a dedicated support staff that works to identify the best franchise opportunities at the desired location for you.