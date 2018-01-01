Engage your entrepreneurial spirit, build your future and improve lives of seniors and others in your community by becoming a franchisee with Comfort Keepers

Comfort Keepers - A Leading Brand In The Growing Senior Care Business.

Special Financing Available NOW for Qualified Buyers

The Market for Senior Care Will More Than Double Over the Next Three Decades.

Comfort Keepers Franchisees Are Ideally Positioned To Seize This Opportunity.

Freedom, leadership, helping others or the opportunity to build wealth. Whatever your definition of success, a Comfort Keepers® franchise offers a unique path for personal and business achievement. Rated a "World-Class Franchise®" by The Franchise Research Institute®, Comfort Keepers is a superior choice for capitalizing on the rapidly growing senior care market thanks to its highly-regarded brand, unsurpassed operational system and tremendous support resources. It's a true collaboration for achievement as franchisees play an essential and involved role in shaping the strategies, products, resources and marketing of the franchise network.

Why Comfort Keepers is an Attractive Business Opportunity

Expanding Senior Care Market – The in-home senior care market will experience significant growth over the next 30 years. In 2020 the market for in-home care is projected to reach approximately 23 billion, exhibiting a decade-long average compound annual growth rate of 13%. Few industries today can rival the growth potential of this attractive business sector.

– The in-home senior care market will experience significant growth over the next 30 years. In 2020 the market for in-home care is projected to reach approximately 23 billion, exhibiting a decade-long average compound annual growth rate of 13%. Few industries today can rival the growth potential of this attractive business sector. A Leading Brand – For over 20 years, Comfort Keepers has established its brand as a recognized and trusted leader within the senior care business – a clear strategic advantage for our franchisees.

– For over 20 years, Comfort Keepers has established its brand as a recognized and trusted leader within the senior care business – a clear strategic advantage for our franchisees. Our Proven System — Well-developed operations system provides a framework for systematic franchisee start-up, on-going support and continued training along the growth curve.

— Well-developed operations system provides a framework for systematic franchisee start-up, on-going support and continued training along the growth curve. Opportunities To Build Your Personal Wealth – Comfort Keepers provides a framework within which franchise owners have the opportunity to create a prosperous future and achieve their dreams, based on their hard work and commitment.

– Comfort Keepers provides a framework within which franchise owners have the opportunity to create a prosperous future and achieve their dreams, based on their hard work and commitment. The Business Of Caring – Whether you have experience in the health field or simply want to make a difference in the lives of people in your community, you will become, like so many Comfort Keepers franchisees, a local leader who enjoys firsthand the rewarding business of helping others.

– Whether you have experience in the health field or simply want to make a difference in the lives of people in your community, you will become, like so many Comfort Keepers franchisees, a local leader who enjoys firsthand the rewarding business of helping others. Exceptional Support & Training Resources – We take pride in the exceptional support resources we provide in helping our franchisees grow their businesses:

1. New Franchisee Training includes a comprehensive hands-on training program.

2. Regional Comfort Keepers Business Coaches currently support local franchisees with everything from business planning and training to sales and operations.

3. Business Support Center features senior level managers experienced in virtually all areas of business, including operations, finance, sales/networking, marketing, training, operations, IT and human resources.

4. Sales & Marketing help you grow the brand locally. We provide sales and marketing support such as sales programs and processes, branded local websites for your customization, branded sales and marketing literature, advertising creative, and much more.

5. Administrative Tools assist local franchisees to develop an organization that adapts over time – from IT systems and sample HR policies to connections with the top vendors and advisors.

In-Home Care Solutions & Service

In-home care is delivered to clients by caring individuals we call Comfort Keepers®. Through a process called Interactive CaregivingTM, we provide a range of services to help seniors live happy, independent lives in the comfort of their own homes.

Companion Care services include help with things like light housekeeping, meal preparation, errands, incidental transportation, grocery shopping and recreational activities.

Personal Care encompasses transferring, mobility, hygiene and other services.

In-Home Safety Technologies provide around-the-clock safety monitoring with our own SafetyChoice® brand of monitoring system.

Specialized Care – Many of our franchisees offer special forms of care that can include dementia care.

How Doing Good Can Be Good Business

Learn for yourself how the Comfort Keepers business of caring for seniors and other adults can present to you the opportunity to control your professional future and the potential for financial rewards, while helping seniors get the most out of their lives at home. Here's a brief overview of what it takes to be a Comfort Keepers franchisee:

Total Investment – $100,000 franchise fee. The franchise fee, total start-up costs and working capital requirements will bring your total investment to approximately $83,060 - $114,390.

Protected Territory – Protected territories are based on general population, senior populations over 65, and average household income demographics.

Scheduling Software – Every new Comfort Keepers® franchise includes first-year use of proprietary software for business management, scheduling and telephonic tracking of services.





Take the Next Step

We would be delighted to share the Comfort Keepers opportunity with you and discuss how this exciting business could help you to build a successful future. Our Franchise Consultants would be happy to provide a detailed information kit or answer any questions you may have. Comfort Keepers proudly supports the Vet*Fran program.

Comfort Keepers is currently accepting inquiries from every state in the U.S. with the exception of Alaska and Oklahoma.

Interested parties should have at least $50,000 to invest.

