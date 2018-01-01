Albums and 8-Track Sales

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Startup Costs: $2,000 - $10,000

Home Based: Can be operated from home.

Part Time: Can be operated part-time.

Franchises Available? No

Online Operation? Yes

Vinyl record albums and 8-track cassettes from the 1940s to the early 1980s have become hot collectible items. Starting a business that buys albums and resells them for a profit is a fantastic business venture to set in motion. As the saying goes, 'time must by on you side,' as it'll take a fair amount of time to build an initial inventory for the business. That'll mean spending time at flea markets and garage sales to locate and purchase secondhand albums and 8-track cassettes. Retailing collectible albums and 8-tracks can easily be conducted from a home office, as the most efficient way to market the products is to sell online. Additionally, be sure to mark up the products by at least 200 percent, and in the case of a truly collectible item, it should go the highest bidder.