Startup Costs: $2,000 - $10,000

Home Based: Can be operated from home.

Part Time: Can be operated part-time.

Franchises Available? Yes

Online Operation? No

Finding a new home or apartment to rent can be a very time-consuming and daunting task. That's why many people needing to rent a home enlist the services of a professional apartment and house-finder service. The service can be operated from home and on the web, or you can rent an office location for client visits, as well as build a website to feature available properties for rent. This business is competitive. You might want to consider specializing in one or more of the following types of rentals: roommate listings, short-term furnished and unfurnished accommodations, long-term furnished and unfurnished accommodations, executive accommodations, rentals that allow pets, student housing, vacation properties, or niche properties such as penthouses only, parking stalls, floating accommodations, or artist lofts. You also have a couple of options in terms of fees. You can charge renters a fee to find the right place to suit their needs. Or you can charge the landlord or building owner a fee to list his or her properties with your service.