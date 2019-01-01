Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Startup Costs: $10,000 - $50,000

Home Based: Can be operated from home.

Franchises Available? No

Online Operation? No

There are millions of homes in North America that have some usable attic space that could easily be turned into a home office, children's play room, organized storage room, or just a small reading corner. Starting a business that specializes in the installation of small and basic attic rooms may be the business opportunity that you have been searching for. Providing that you have a good working knowledge of construction practices, as well as knowledge of the most common type of home construction in your community, there is a good chance that you will be able to predesign and construct one or two models of the basic attic rooms. These can then either be sold to customers on a do-it-yourself basis, or the customer could hire you to do the installation. Entry into the attic space can be easily gained with installation of a simple pull-down attic staircase. Prior to starting this type of home improvement venture, you should check with local building officials in terms of compliance with building code regulations.

