Basket Weaving

Startup Costs: Under $2,000

Home Based: Can be operated from home.

Part Time: Can be operated part-time.

Franchises Available? No

Online Operation? No

Starting a business that manufactures and sells custom-made baskets is an incredible enterprise to get rolling, simply because people from every walk of life are always searching for the perfect piece of functional home decoration. Using a wide variety of raw materials, ranging from rattan to wire, will provide you with not only the material required to make the baskets but also results in a varied and interesting product line. If you don't know how to basket weave, don't worry; you can always take a few instructional classes or locate other basket weavers and sell their finished products. Marketing the baskets can be accomplished by establishing accounts with retailers to stock and sell the baskets, as well as by hiring a direct sales force to host home parties that feature the complete basket product line for sale.

