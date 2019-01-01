Bicycle Tours

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Startup Costs: $10,000 - $50,000

Part Time: Can be operated part-time.

Franchises Available? No

Online Operation? No

Careening down a steep mountain road at 30 miles per hour on a mountain bike may not be everyone's idea of the perfect vacation. However, there's no denying the fact that bicycle vacation tours are one of the fastest growing segments of the travel industry. The key to success in a bicycle tour business is that the tours have to be unique, fun and interesting, and should be organized around a central theme. Additional considerations include accommodations, meals and transportation requirements or services, as well as the length and location of the tours. Advertising in all the traditional media, developing a company website promoting the business, and listing the tours with travel agents and brokers can accomplish marketing the business.

The Market

Your target market will be cycling and mountain bike enthusiasts, as well as adventurous thrill-seekers. Be sure to establish alliances with bicycling clubs and organizations in the community, as the membership of these clubs can become potential customers.

