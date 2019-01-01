Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

This business can be started with minimal cash and the profit potential is excellent, as rates for valet parking services are in the range of $50 to $70 per hour for a two-to-three person crew. And it goes almost without saying that tips can really add up! Uniforms worn by all staff and emblazoned with your business name and slogan, along with incredible customer service and a smile, will make a great impression on customers that is sure to secure lots of repeat business and word-of-mouth referrals.

The Market

Market your valet parking services directly to consumers hosting parties and events, corporations hosting conventions and other event and wedding planners, trade show organizers, and charity groups and organizations.

Needed Equipment

A driver's license, the ability to obtain third-party liability insurance, and an outgoing friendly personality are the three essentials for starting a special-events valet parking service.

