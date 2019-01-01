My Queue

Automotive Used Parts

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Startup Costs: $10,000 - $50,000
Franchises Available? No
Online Operation? Yes

Starting a business that specializes in used automotive parts is a fantastic business venture to get rolling, especially if the focus of the business is to supply hard-to-find or rare used automotive parts. The business can be operated from a homebased garage location, or a small industrial space can be rented. The used automotive parts can be advertised for sale in traditional media, such as trade-specific publications and newspapers, and by word-of-mouth referral. The profit potential for a used automotive parts business is fantastic, especially if the business specializes in rare or hard-to-find parts. Gross profit margins of 50 percent or more are not uncommon in the industry. A direct-mail marketing campaign targeted at car clubs and owners of rare cars can also be a very effective marketing tool.

