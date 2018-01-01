Glass Tinting Service

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Startup Costs: $2,000 - $10,000

Home Based: Can be operated from home.

Part Time: Can be operated part-time.

Franchises Available? No

Online Operation? No

Glass tinting is a very affordable business enterprise to launch, and with a little bit of practice it can be mastered by just about anyone. The best aspect of the business is the fact that it can be operated on a year-round basis, regardless of weather conditions, right from a mobile installation vehicle. The market for glass tinting is endless in terms of residential, commercial and automotive applications, including cars, boats, house windows and skylights. The retail store method to get rolling in this business is to build alliances with used care dealers, boat brokers and commercial property managers, as these businesses can offer glass tinting options to their customers.