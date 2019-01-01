Boat Charters

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Startup Costs: $10,000 - $50,000

Part Time: Can be operated part-time.

Franchises Available? No

Online Operation? No

Owning and operating a boat charter business can make you the envy of any burned-out corporate employee. The requirements for a boat charter business are very straightforward. You must own a suitable boat and have a certificate that allows you to operate the charter boat. There are various types of boat charter businesses that can be started, and providing you meet the requirements, they include dive charters, sightseeing, business functions, weddings, whale watching and fishing charters. Typically, a boat charter will include catering, an itinerary, and often some form of entertainment or social activity. Generally, boat charter rates are calculated and charged on a per person basis, and the rate will vary depending on the type of boat charter business you're operating and the services or activities that are included. The startup costs for a boat charter business are high, in the $50,000+ range. However, the business can be profitable and afford you a rewarding lifestyle that money sometimes can't buy.

