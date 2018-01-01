Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Startup Costs: Under $2,000

Part Time: Can be operated part-time.

Franchises Available? Yes

Online Operation? No

Don't want to compete in the highly competitive residential or commercial cleaning industry, but would like to start a cleaning service? If so, why not consider starting a boat cleaning service. The competition is minimal and, providing the cleaning service is established in the right area, the number of potential customers can be almost unlimited. Starting a boat cleaning service couldn't be easier, as there are no special skills or equipment required to operate the business, and marketing the service requires no more than some printed fliers and a little bit of leg work to distribute the fliers at marinas and boating clubs. Considering a boat cleaning service can be started on an initial investment of less than $1,000, the income potential is excellent at $20 to $30 per hour. Providing customers with a boat bottom cleaning service can also generate additional revenue for a boat cleaning service. This aspect of the service can be subcontracted to a qualified scuba diver to work on a split revenue basis.