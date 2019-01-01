Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Startup Costs: $10,000 - $50,000

Home Based: Can be operated from home.

Part Time: Can be operated part-time.

Franchises Available? No

Online Operation? No

What could be more interesting and fun than starting and operating a school that trains students to become buskers or street entertainers? There probably is not a correct answer to that question, as it is a matter of personal preference. It could be a wonderful business for any determined entrepreneur that is seeking to start a unique business with great potential to be both fun and profitable. Fun aside, all new business opportunities still require careful planning and research regardless of the opportunity, and starting a buskers training school is not an exception to the rule. Potential students can include both people seeking busker training to become a professional street entertainer and people who are simply looking for a way to learn a fun hobby such as juggling. Furthermore, the teaching staff can include both retired and actively performing street entertainers who would be prepared to work on a revenue split basis. A buskers school is definitely a business opportunity that deserves further investigation and consideration.

Categories