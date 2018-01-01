Children's Personal Safety Courses

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Startup Costs: $2,000 - $10,000

Home Based: Can be operated from home.

Part Time: Can be operated part-time.

Franchises Available? Yes

Online Operation? No

Of course, we always hope that our children aren't victims of criminal acts. Criminal acts can be in the form of personal attacks on our children or in the form of having children involved in a criminal act. This scenario can be the basis of your new business. You can hold courses for parents and children on how to prevent, react to and understand criminal behavior. The courses can be conducted in a group environment or in an in-home 'one on one' basis. A great method for marketing these services can be to tag on to similar children's courses in your community. For example, if a business, association, or group is holding neighborhood watch meetings, you can attend as a guest speaker with the focus of your presentation aimed at promoting your service. Additional methods to market this service include using press releases about the business to gain interest and establishing alliances with police services and home alarm companies. Also, you will want to design a complete child personal safety guide that can be included in the cost of the course or consulting visit. The guide can become an invaluable marketing tool for promoting your business. Promote the guide as 'professional' and 'exclusive' to your business. Furthermore, a police, military or psychology background would be recommended for this business.