Children's Books by Children

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Startup Costs: $10,000 - $50,000

Home Based: Can be operated from home.

Part Time: Can be operated part-time.

Franchises Available? No

Online Operation? Yes

Starting a publishing business that specializes in publishing children's books written by children is a unique and interesting business enterprise to set in motion. In addition to the books being available in print, they can also be on CD-ROM as well as in an e-book format. The books can be on numerous topics and subjects such as puzzles and games, short stories and comics. Marketing the books can be by way of establishing wholesale accounts with retailers, and this should not prove difficult purely due to the unique nature of the product. Furthermore, establishing an alliance with a children's charity group can also be used as an excellent marketing tool, as well as assisting the charity by way of donations on total sales volume.